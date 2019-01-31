Monogram copies

I just want to bring to the notice of the Provincial Government about copies with school monogram. Some schools compel students to purchase copies of regular use which contain school monogram on the cover. The cost of such copies is much higher than those available in market. It is an undue burden on parents. Either the Government or the Private School Association should immediately take notice of this gross injustice and ask all school managements to stop this practice. The other option can be that they should sell copies with monograms on lower prices.

SYED AAMIR HUSSAIN

Karachi

