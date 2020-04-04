OUR CORRESPONDENT

FAISALABAD Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer Uddin has said that all provincial ministers were monitoring the measures taken for coronavirus pandemic in their respective districts. In his statement issued here on Friday, the minister said that ‘Chief Minister Insaf Imdad Programme’ launched for the financial support of deserving families would be monitored strictly. He said that provincial ministers would also be responsible for monitoring wheat procurement campaign in their concerned districts. He said that wheat from growers would be procured at government rates (Rs 1400 per mound), adding that purchase would be made on first come, first serve basis. He said that SOPs had been issued for wheat procurement centers which would be implemented in letter and spirit. Ch Zaheer Uddin said that “Punjab government has set history by establishing field hospital comprises 1000 beds in record time period.