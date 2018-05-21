Monitoring teams to ensure summer vocation

Rawalpindi

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Qazi Tariq has formulated monitoring teams to point out those schools not observing summer vacations.

He said these steps have been taken after receiving complaints at large scale from different areas of the district.

CEO said that constituted teams will visit private schools in their respective areas and will submit the report regarding those schools violating the orders adding that strict action would be taken for not closing schools during summer vacation.

Qazi said that no summer camp would be held on account of holy month of Ramadan adding that institutions must follow the rules and regulations.

Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) C/G schools and colleges are operational and concerned authorities have announced no summer vacations till today.

However, several schools in Rawalpindi remained open despite a notification from Education Department to keep the schools closed from May.—APP