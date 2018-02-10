Monitoring of teaching, learning in KP schools

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) has launched School Quality Management Initiative (SQMI) – a series of trainings to improve field-level assistance for improvement of primary education in the province.

SQMI will improve the quality of inspection at school level, standardize teaching learning process according to curriculum pacing and rank schools on the basis of standards at provincial level in School Improvement Framework (SIF). It will also provide feedback to teachers and head teachers for quality management, supervision, assessment and learning environments.

SQMI will assess schools through classroom observation, student assessments and leadership and supervision. ASDEO’s will visit 40 schools per cycle and share, in writing, all feedback as per the designed templates.

During Implementation of SQMI ASDEOs will visit every school in his/her jurisdiction at least once in every SQMI cycle to monitor the quality of teaching and learning and provide regular, timely feedback to teachers and head-teachers. Three templates have been designed for the collection of data which include student assessment answer sheets, class room observation form and overall school situation form.

The districts SDEO/DEO will use the SQMI findings to generate school rankings through SIF. They will use the data in their visits to improve the Quality of School Management and learning environment on the basis of standard observations of the ASDEOs.

Cycle will composed of 4 months i.e. From 1st April to 31st October for summer zone and From 1st April to 30th August for winter zone and 2nd cycle will be From 1st November to 31st March for summer zone and From 1st September to 30th December for winter zone.

The current SQMI trainings will build the capacity of ASDEOs regarding SQMI and help them through hands on practice of the digital tablet already provided for the collection of data. The first session of these trainings was conducted in Peshawar on January 31, 2018. The training will conclude on February 18, 2018.