Monitoring of crops through satellite technology started Food Minister lauds Suparco scientists

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam lauded engineers and scientists of SUPARCO for their meritorious services. He visited Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) on Thursday.

The Federal Minister was briefed about SUPARCO’s activities and achievements in developing indigenous capabilities in space technology. SUPARCO has developed accurate land cover information of provinces for agriculture. Syed Fakhar Imam said that SUPARCO has played its part well and has made significant contributions to the socio economic development of Pakistan.

The government recognizes the fact that the use of space technology could greatly improve the efficiency of the various development projects we undertake.

Federal Minister was of the point of view that in recent years, data and services available from space-based assets as well as information & communication technologies have been used most effectively in the field of agriculture, water resource management, land use mapping and disaster management.

During briefing it was mentioned that there are technical ecological challenges in agriculture sector. Enabling agriculture with small and precise application of satellite technology can help in resolving these problems.

A project named Monitoring of Crops through Satellite Technology started from 2005 to 2017.The benefit of the project was crop damage assessment, synoptic measure for crop insurance, cropping pattern and impact assessment.