Monitoring of export control, formation of LRC approved

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The federal cabinet has approved the constitution of Licence Review Committee (LRC) aimed at strict monitoring of export control on goods, technologies, material and equipment and biological weapons and their delivery system, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

On January 16, 2018, the federal cabinet, presided over by the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ,was informed that the export control on goods, technologies, material and equipment and biological weapons and their delivery system Act 2004 was promulgated to show Pakistan’s commitment to the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and in pursuance of binding UN Security Council Resolution 1540; and that Strategic Export Control Division was set up in the Foreign Affairs Division in 2007 as an implementing authority for the Act (SRO(1)/2009).

The cabinet was further informed that under section 3 of the Act, goods and technologies notified in the Control List (SRO 1142(1)/2016) were subject to licence if intended for export, re-export, transit and trans-shipment to ensure that these were neither deviated nor used in any activity related to the development, production or use of nuclear and biological weapons and their delivery systems.

The sources further stated that under section 3 of the Act, goods and technologies notified in the control lists (SRO 1142(1)/2016) were subject to licence if intended for export, re-export, transit and trans-shipment to ensure that these were neither deviated nor used in any activity related to the development, production or use of nuclear and biological weapons and their delivery systems.

The cabinet was apprised that a permanent coordination and consultation mechanism, i.e. Licence Review Committee (LRC) was proposed for timely review of licence applications and related matters and that the committee would comprise ex-officio members from relevant Ministries/ Departments. Draft notification of the committee had been vetted by the Law and Justice Division.

The summary was submitted in accordance with the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s judgment reported as PLD 2016 SC 808 for approval of the federal government i.e. federal cabinet, for the constitution of gazette notification of the licence review committee.

After a brief discussion on the issue, the cabinet approved constitution of Licence Review Committee, to be notified within a couple of days.