Monitoring of check posts to be made more tightened

IG Police Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan Thursday said that monitoring of inter- provincial and inter-districts check posts should be made more tightened and proper functioning of CCTV cameras be ensured.

He said that for inspection of inter-provincial and inter-districts check posts special vigilance teams should be constituted which would visit and provide report of uninterrupted provision of internet and working of CCTV cameras, and if any camera was found non-functional then incharge check post and respective DPO will be responsible for this negligence. He added that one officer from CPO should furnish a report of monitoring of search points to Addl IG PHP on daily basis.

In this session, inter-provincial and inter-districts check posts progress for January was also reviewed.

Additional IG PHP Amjad Javed Saleemi while briefing the IG Punjab said 18 proclaimed offenders with 42 accused had been arrested during monitoring by modern scientific methods in January while action under motor vehicle ordinance had also been taken against owners of 465 vehicles and motorcycles.