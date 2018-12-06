Monitoring ‘border’ between provinces

Zeenia Satti

AFTER the attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi on November 23, by terrorists who entered Sindh from the province of Balochistan, Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called for deployment of greater security at the Sindh Balochistan “border.” (he used the word ‘border’ instead of ‘entry point’). How does he intend to do so? What option is there except that of creating check posts and scrutinizing ethnic identities before entry is permitted, a practice that leads to profiling? Domestic security cannot be increased by creating intra Pakistan, interprovincial “borders” and installing check posts along provincial entry and exit points. Such measures would intensify ethnic identities at the expense of national identity, exacerbate ethnic sympathies and ethnic antipathies, and create fault-lines in the very foundations of our nation. Pakistan is already fighting a hybrid war, the imperatives of which demand adoption of measures that promote national cohesiveness, not erect physical and psychological barriers to movement of people along provincial and ethnic lines.

Interprovincial barriers, once installed, cannot be confined to checks on the movement of different ethnic groups only. These inevitably grow into trade and business barriers. At a time Pakistan is becoming a trading hub, foreign ventures and investors would like to deal with Pakistan as a whole, instead of dealing with the tedious differences in inter-provincial rules and regulations. Canada is finding it hard to attract EU businesses because of its inter-state trade barriers. Australia eliminated similar barriers in 1993 because they posed a nuisance for foreign investors. Murad Ali Shah should reconsider the implications of his stance, and any policy the Sindh government is contemplating in the process, because in matters of both politics and economy, inter-state barriers are known to have complicated issues, not resolve them.

Pakistan would be better off adopting an administrative framework that allows centre to directly administer all its border areas along with the provincial governments. Pakistan needs to re-envision an administrative framework and earmark a budget that allows Federal Government a direct hand in governing border areas up to a specified distance inside Pakistan. Policing of border lands should be done by the federal police, and public goods and infrastructure in such areas should be joint responsibility of the federal and the provincial governments. The areas should be administered as Centre-provincial cooperatives. Pakistan’s economic strength lies in its ports and border connectivity. Bringing the border areas under the federal umbrella will discourage enemy machinations in sensitive areas. We assume, and should be seen to be assuming, that terrorists come into Pakistan from across our eastern and western borders. Our enemy may malign areas within Pakistan but we should never echo enemy’s labelling of our areas as “terrorist” havens because policies based upon such thinking promote ethnic strife and inculcate separatist sentiment within the entire population that resides in areas that are thus vilified. That is the reason India has consistently vilified FATA and its ally USA has been acting to destroy the security of FATA’s population, while RAW has been masterminding terror attacks against Iran from the tipping point of Pak-Iran border to create a wedge between Pakistan and Iran.

Our border with China joins with its restive Uyghur areas; our borderlands with Afghanistan join with a country at war for decades; our borderlands with Iran are highly ill developed on both sides of the border and make it easier for enemy to launch terror attacks on Pakistan’s or Iran’s soil at the tipping point of Pak-Iran border. This is a special political scenario calling for special actions on our part. During the long period of colonial rule, borderlands languished in neglect because the colonial preference was to take goods out of the colony into mother country which lay across the Oceans. Colonial markets were captive for finished imperial goods that arrived via sea routes. Regional connectivity was discouraged to disallow alternative supply lines. Imperialism is no more. Pakistan’s prosperity lies in being a regional trading hub. While political conditions along border areas are temporary in nature, Pakistan’s permanent reality is that it shares territorial boundaries with one of the most prosperous and two of the biggest markets in the world, i.e., China and India, respectively. Capital rich Middle East, Central Asia and Eurasia, long term suppliers of fossil fuels, are also connected to Pakistan via land route. Pakistan’s new economic priority should be intensive development of borderlands, both for commercial and for security purposes.

It is here that checkposts need to be maintained with state-of-the-art technology to scientifically document arrivals and departures. When borderlands are developed and harbour high economic activity, they become places where dubious elements cannot find sanctuary, and where security threats to self or neighbouring countries cannot continue. Pakistan’s detractors’ strategy of labelling Pakistan a security threat relies on the ease with which they can make mischief in border areas. Places that are bubbling hubs of commercial, social and cultural activities, monitored by modern police force and regulated by effective laws, make a forbidding environment for militancy and stockpiling of weaponry for non-state purposes. Everywhere in the world, non-state militants and guerrilla fighters hide in underdeveloped and sparsely populated forests, or in less developed terrains where they can plan and carry out activities away from prying eyes. Adoption of simplistic practices that are known to have backfired at other times and places is dangerous conduct that can cost us dearly. For winning modern wars, it is the politicians who lead from the front in hybrid warfare.

— The writer is freelance journalist based in Islamabad.

