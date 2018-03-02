Mongolia, Russia agree to expand cooperation

Ulan Bator

Mongolia and Russia agreed to expand cooperation in trade, economy, education, health, social protection and sports, Mongolia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said Thursday.

The agreement was reached during the 21st Meeting of the Mongolia-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, which was held on Feb. 26-28 in Moscow.

The meeting was co-chaired by Ulziisaikhan Enkhtuvshin, deputy prime minister of Mongolia, and Sergey Donskoy, minister of natural resources and ecology of the Russian Federation.

The two sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues on bilateral relations and cooperation. During the meeting, the Nuclear Energy Commission of Mongolia and ROSATOM, the State Atomic Energy Corporation of the Russian Federation, signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on the establishment of a Nuclear Science and Technology center.—APP