MoneyGram launches ‘Hamara Hero’ drive

Staff Reporter

Karachi

To show its appreciation for modern-day heroes working overseas and providing for their families in Pakistan, MoneyGram launched the Hamara Hero campaign. This is the first initiative aimed at recognizing the efforts of millions of Pakistanis sending money to their loved ones back home. “We are proud of the role MoneyGram plays in a country’s financial ecosystem by supporting financial inclusion for families and friends,” said Reza Samad, MoneyGram’s Country Head (Pakistan and Afghanistan). “We understand the challenges and emotional stress experienced by families that are set so far apart. To recognize their everyday efforts, we’re offering a chance to double the transaction amount,” added Reza Samad. MoneyGram’s Hamara Hero campaign is supported by Wasim Akram, a former Pakistani cricketer, acknowledged as one of the greatest bowlers of all time.