My money trail is not missing: Imran

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan has refuted the allegations of money laundering and tax evasion levelled against him and strongly criticized the impression being created in the media that his ‘failure’ to submit a money trail for his properties is similar to the Sharif family’s case in the Supreme Court.

“Everyone knows that I earned money abroad and brought it back to Pakistan, and purchased Bani Gala from that money — I will show you those documents right now,” said Khan on Sunday while addressing a news conference.

The PML-N wants to link its case with mine, but they [cases] are wholly different, he said, adding that, “the Sharif family didn’t divulge its source of funds whereas I have”.

“I used to pay tax abroad, so if anyone should be worried, it should be them [the UK government]. As far as declaration of assets is concerned, everyone knows that I had an apartment in London,” said the PTI chief.

The first case filed against me by PML-N questioned how the money from my London flat’s sale came to Pakistan, said Khan. “It came through Jemimah; she sent all her bank accounts, which have been submitted to the Supreme Court.” he elaborated. “The money from the flat’s sale was given to Jemimah who then sent it to Pakistan — those transactions are in the statements that have been presented in the SC.”

In fact I have provided financial details far beyond that asked for in the petition filed against me by PMLN because I have nothing to hide. He said that people donate money to his charities because they trust him.

“They give me their money because they think I am an honest person who will not take advantage of their wealth. People give me donations for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital; two of which have been built [in Lahore and Peshawar], while a third is being built in Karachi.”

Showing another document at the press conference, Khan said that he played for Sussex for 11 years. “The Sussex County Cricket Club gave me a certificate and this is the club’s official letter, stating that I played for them from 1977-1988 — it also says that a 33 per cent at-source tax was deducted.”

Since the club does not have the record of the money paid to me, I submitted Mushtaq Ahmed’s contract who played for Sussex 18 years after me, justified Khan. “He is also a Pakistani cricketer and his contract says that he earned 70,000 pounds per year. The reason I presented Ahmed’s contract was to give the court an idea of how much I would have earned as a [renowned] all-rounder of my time if he earned 70,000 pounds a year.”

With regards to the Panama Papers case, whose judgment was reserved by the Supreme Court on Friday, Imran said: “The entire country is awaiting the court’s decision”.

Listing matters that became ‘clear’ in light of the court’s hearings, he said Maryam proved to be a beneficial owner of Nielsen and Nescoll offshore companies, Nawaz Sharif received a salary for his employment with [Dubai company] FZE Capital, Gulf Steel Mills was in loss, and ‘most importantly’: The Sharif family lied in court and committed forged documents.

He said the country will soon be free of this ‘dark night’, adding that the foundation of a ‘Naya Pakistan’ will be set when the Sharifs land in Adiala Jail.

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi has petitioned the Supreme Court to disqualify Imran Khan and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen for concealing their assets and ‘offshore companies’ in their nomination papers filed to the Election Commission of Pakistan. The petition is being heard by a three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nasir, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Faisal Arab.