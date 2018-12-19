Money laundering in Pakistan

By the way, there are many issues in Pakistan but money

laundering is the most challenging one. The official reports suggest that year $10 to15 billion are sent abroad by illegal means annually. This money is generated by corruption and other resources. Every new government in the beginning vows to root out corruption, but, unfortunately, this promise has remaind a pipedream as yet. The ideal destination of this money is Dubai and Switzerland. The illegal outflow of money usually happens through the purchase of dollars from open market which also causes the dollar to appreciate against the national currency. Other channels such as drug trafficking, smuggling of cash, Hundi are also used for money laundering. According to the international laws, the money laundering is considered as a crime. Law enforcement agencies need to devise an effective strategy and mechanism to control money laundering. There is a need to increase cooperation at the regional and international level to keep track of the activities that are directly or indirectly linked to money laundering. Furthermore, the government should take strict steps on borders, airports and bank transactions. In addition, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) needs to formulate a strategy and investigate the auditing policy in order to keep the track record of illegal income.

