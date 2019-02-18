Money laundering case to be transferred to Rawalpindi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday approved the transfer of the money laundering case to Rawalpindi.

NAB authorities have filed the documents regarding the money laundering case in Karachi’s banking court and an official informed the court that under Section 16A of NAB Ordinance, the accountability watchdog’s chairman had approved the transfer of the case to Rawalpindi.

The letter states that the country’s Supreme Court (SC) has given the order to investigate the case and thus the case has been transferred to NAB court in Rawalpindi. On request of the NAB chairman, the court has also summoned Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and other accused on February 20.

Last September, the top court ordered the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe alleged money laundering of at least Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts.

