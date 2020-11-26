Money laundering case Shehbaz’s family members declared absconders

Staff Reporter

Lahore

An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday declared family members of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif as absconders in a money laundering reference.

The accused include the PML-N’s president’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz, son Salman Shehbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law. They did not appear before the court despite repeat summons, after which the court declared them absconders.

During the proceedings, the Judge Jawadal Hassan remarked that the accused were summoned through a proclamation, however, 30 days had passed and the accused had still not appeared in court.

However, Shehbaz and Hamza Shehbaz were produced before the court by police. The judge and NAB’s lawyer Usman Rashid Cheema offered their condolences on the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar to the two.

NAB witness Deputy Secretary Punjab Assembly Faisal Bilal and Assistant Director Election Commission Khalid Mahmood also recorded their statements during the hearing. The court then adjourned the case till December 3.