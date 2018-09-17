Money Laundering Case: SC orders to form medical board

ISLAMABAD : The Top Court on Monday constituted a committee, headed by Surgeon General of Pakistan, to medically examine Anwar Majeed and Ghani Majeed, the two accused in a money laundering case.

A three-member bench headed by Cheif Justice of Pakistan heard the case, in which Dr Semi Jamali of JPMC appeared before the court.

Advocate Aisha Hamid, the defence counsel, contended that the matter was already being looked into by the relevant court. She stressed that the Supreme Court should not get involved in the case. To this, the chief justice responded by saying, “Why is the Sindh government hesitant to get an independent check-up done?”

In response, Advocate Hamid said the matter pertains to Sindh hence Punjab doctors should not conduct the medical examination of her clients. Justice Umer Ata Bandial, who was on the bench hearing the case, advised Advocate Hamid to avoid linking the matter to provinces. The chief justice further added that the accused will be shifted to Islamabad.

The hearing was then adjourned till September 24.

Earlier on September 14, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) requested the Supreme Court to constitute a medical board for the examination of high profile personalities accused in a money laundering scam.

FIA asked for the formation of a medical board, comprising top-notch doctors, in order to examine the accused Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed.

Earlier on September 13, a joint investigation team (JIT) formed by the Supreme Court to probe into an ongoing money laundering case set up its secretariat in Karachi.

