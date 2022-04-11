Money laundering case: Lahore court defers indictment against Shehbaz, Hamza

Lahore: A Lahore court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz until April 27.

Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel submitted a plea to exempt him from proceedings in money laundering and urged the court to extend the interim bail to Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz for a longer period.

“We should first analyze if the evidence submitted by FIA could be used for indictment or not,” he said and added, “I am also going to perform Umrah so kindly extend the bail for a longer period.”

The court during the proceedings said that the suspects should be produced in order to frame charges and proceed with the case. The FIA prosecutor in the case, however, said that they have not yet received orders regarding the case.

The judge asked the PMLN counsel, Amjad Pervaiz, to submit the plea in written and extended the bail plea.

Meanwhile, the special prosecution team skipped the proceedings in the money laundering case and said that the FIA had directed them against appearing in the case.