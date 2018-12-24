Money laundering case hearing today

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A three-member Supreme Court bench under Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar will hear the long-running money laundering case today.

Pakistan People’s Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari’s counsels, Farooq H Naek and Sardar Lateef Khosa, will appear before the bench, which includes Justice Umar Ata Bandiyal and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

The case will be heard at the apex court’s Lahore registry. The court, during Monday’s hearing, is expected to hand over the Joint Investigative Team report to the PPP leader’s legal team.

Advocate Khosa said that he can’t say anything definitive on what will happen today, but as per the regular procedure the court would hand over the report and set the next hearing date.

