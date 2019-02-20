Money laundering case hearing adjourned

A banking court in Karachi postponed hearing of plea submitted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining transfer of mega money laundering case to Islamabad.

The hearing was postponed following leave of banking court’s judge. Wednesday’s hearing was fixed to hear plea of the anti-corruption watchdog regarding transfer of investigation to the federal capital while hearing of other pleas filed by accused Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed were also adjourned.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp