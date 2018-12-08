Monetary, Fiscal Policies Coordination board reviews economic situation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Monetary and Fiscal Policies Coordination Board met here Friday to review the current state of Pakistan’s economy. Finance Minister Asad Umar chaired the meeting. The following areas were reviewed:(i) the fiscal policy;(ii) the external sector and (iii) the recent steps in monetary policy.

While reviewing fiscal policy, the Board noted that fiscal deficit for the first quarter of FY19 turned out to be 1.4 percent of GDP. The Board appreciated the authorities adjustment plan for fiscal consolidation. The impact of fiscal consolidation measures implemented in the recent months would be visible from the second quarter of the current financial year. This consolidation is an important element of the homegrown adjustment plan and will play an integral part for ensuring economic stability. The need for continued effort to ensure revenue generation and expenditure controls was emphasized in the meeting.

As far as the financing of the fiscal deficit is concerned, the Board discussed the inflationary and monetary impact of reliance on SBP financing during the current financial year. The fiscal authorities explained that the financing mix is expected to record a substantial improvement as most of the external financing would be realized from January, 2019 onwards, which will result in lesser reliance on banking sector borrowing. Turning to the external sector the Coordination Board was apprised that current account is visibly responding to the measures taken since Jan 2018. In the first four months, of current financial year, non-oil imports witnessed a decline of 4% compared to high growth of 25% over the same period last year.

Remittances have recorded a substantial growth in FY19, while exports have shown growth of 4%. On the exchange rate front, the Board discussed the recent volatility in the PKR parity. The Board is of the view that the present developments are mainly explained by market demand-supply gap of dollar liquidity on the one hand and more underlying structural impediments on the other.

In principal the parity should be at their competitive-enhancing levels. Accordingly, after the latest adjustments, it is now more reflective of economy’s medium-term needs and market conditions. The Board also anticipates that the short-term conditions on the exchange rate front are likely to normalize.

