Moneeza Hashmi deported from India

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The daughter of revered Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz was deported for India after being invited to speak at a conference in New Delhi. Moneeza Hashmi, 72, was listed as a speaker at the 15th Asia Media Summit in Delhi between May 10 and 12. She, however, was denied permission to join the summit, nor was she given any explanation, India media reported.

Information & Broadcasting Ministry and Prasar Bharti say they are not aware of any such incident, according to News18.

It quoted Faiz Foundation Trust saying when Ms Hashmi reached the hotel she was told that there was no booking in her name. She was later informed by the director of AIBD (Asia Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development) that she wouldn’t be allowed to speak. AIBD Director, Chang Jin allegedly told her “We were just informed that you cannot attend the conference” and apologized to her.