Moment of silence observed for martyrs during T20 trophy

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a moment of silence was observed on the occasion of the final match of Seventh Shaheed-e-Millat T20 Cricket Tournament in Srinagar as a mark of tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs.

The tournament was played at Islamia College Srinagar and the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was guest at the concluding ceremony.

Baghat Gymkhana produced an incredible display to thrash Parimpora XI and win the tournament. The final match witnessed the vibrant and enthusiastic capacity crowd.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while congratulating the winning team at the award distribution ceremony said.—KMS