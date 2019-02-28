It is moment of pride for us that we are equally standing against our enemy. This has all become possible because we have the capability to counter our counterparts if they go with the choice to war. We are not a weak state because we have nuclear arms to deter the enemy’s threats. We as a Pakistani nation fell delighted and be proud over Dr.Abdul Qadeer Khan who gave nuclear capability to keep balance of power.

India has always remained a threat to our security but they have not completely attacked us because they fear that Pakistan possess deadly ammunition and power to bring destruction to her opponent{s}. Other countries of the world also recognize Pakistan as powerful country due to capacity of keeping the nuclear bomb.

Our foes cross the limits of tolerance despite this we don’t go for the option of war because we prefer peace and tranquillity in the region. Our this agenda must not be deemed as our weakness. Our Army plays a very responsible role in this region.

We are peace lovers and proponent of dialogue and discussion. I applaud the address of DG ISPR Major Asif Ghafoor who said that war settles nothing. It is neither victory of Pakistan nor India. War brings destruction for both of us. If war is the option it means that our policies have failed. Maj. Gen. Asif Gaffoor is right to say that war is only destruction for humanity. We will lose life of the people.

MUJEEB ALI SAMO

Larkana

