Moment of love, respect & affection between Nawaz Sharif & PM Shehbaz

London: In a heartwarming scene of respect and love between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the latter takes the leave by touching Nawaz’s feet and giving pecks on both his cheeks.

Nawaz Sharif also showed his affection for his younger brother and pecked Shehbaz on the cheek before bidding farewell from London.

Quoting a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the former premier was not only his elder brother but also had been a pillar of strength throughout his life. He added that Nawaz Sharif’s affection and love were a “source of confidence and inspiration” for him.

Shehbaz Sharif is currently visiting his elder brother, who has been staying in London for medical treatment since 2019.

