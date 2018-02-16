Momal wins Intra-University debate competition

Staff Reporter

The Intra University Debate Competition was held at the Greenwich University, which was was jointly organized by Transparency International Pakistan and Greenwich University, Karachi. The topic of the Debate was “Can Citizens hold the Government Accountable”.

Momal Aziz, of University of Karachi came first while Abdul Rafey Ahmed, of Tabani School of Accountancy, secured Second position and Muhammad Anees Khan, of PAF KIET, bagged the third position. Addressing the participants of Debate competition, Saad Rashid, Executive Director of Transparency International Pakistan, said that the future of the country depends on a corrupt free society and it is the youth who can play as catalyst for bringing awareness by raising the voice against malpractices. Renowned Journalist and Resident Editor, of Daily Nawa-e-Waqt, Amin Yusuf, said that Media has played a pivotal role through investigative reporting by informing the citizens about menace and effects of corruption and creating awareness among the citizens.