MoMA gets Rs1453.956m to execute 16 projects

Islamabad

The government has so far released funds amounting to Rs 1453.956 million, against total allocation of Rs 12775.670 million, for execution of 16 projects of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the year 2017-18.

According to official data, an amount of Rs 180 million has been provided for construction of Eastbay Expressway, Rs 850 million for development and construction of Port Allied structures in Mullah Band Area and Rs 146.28 million for upgradation of Gwadar Port Authority Housing complex project.

While, Rs 36 million have been released for Feasibility Study to construct Break Water under China Pakistan Economic Project, Rs 25 million for Simulator (ECDIS, GMDSS, Radar-ARPA and High Voltage), Rs 15 million for Feasibility study of Petroleum/Petrochemical Terminal and Dirty Dry Bulk, Rs 15 million for Rehabilitation of auction hall of Gwadar Mini Port, Rs 11.36 million for establishment of regional offices and testing laboratories of marine fisheries department at Gawadar, Rs 11.12 million for establishment of regional offices and testing laboratories of marine fisheries department at Peshawar KPK, Rs 10 million for Pak-China Technical Institute at Gwadar, Rs 10 million for Business Complex RO Plant (0.2 m/g/d), Rs 7.45 million for Survey to Find Population Dynamics and Management of Vertebrate Diversity of the Coastal Areas of Sindh and Balochistan, Rs 14.75 million for upgradation and accreditation of quality control laboratories of MFD for environmental contaminants, Rs 29.06 million to acquire land for setting up oil storage at Gwadar.

Whereas, the government has released 100 percent fund, amounting to Rs 29.156 million, for setting up the CPEC Support Unit (CSU) for projects and activities in the Gwadar Port Authority.—APP