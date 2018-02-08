MOL produces Rs380b oil, gas

Islamabad

The MOL Pakistan, an exploration and production company, has produced around 735,048 million cubic feet (mcf) natural gas and 30,305,796 bbl (barrel) crude oil and 223,340 metric ton (mt) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) amounting to Rs 380 billion from its operational fields of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a period of 11 years. The company produced 511,087 mcf gas, 22,337,261 bbl and 161,430 mt LPG from the Karak district of KP from year 2005 to 2015. From the Kohat district, it tapped 110,681 mcf gas, 4,298,705 crude oil and 34,416 mt LPG, whereas the Hangu district’s production stood at 113,280 mcf gas, 3,669,830 crude oil and 27,494 mt LPG during the same period. Answering a question, they said the company sold around Rs 187.6 billion natural gas, Rs 179.6 billion crude oil and Rs 12.8 billion LPG from districts Karak, Kohat and Hangu during the period.—APP