MOL Pakistan hosts sports events in KP

Islamabad

A host of sporting events, organised by MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Co. B.V, with an aim to revive sports activities, recently concluded in Karak, Kohat and adjoining areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In this connection, the company sponsored its famous Cricket Mela in Karak, which is being organised since the last ten years. The event saw active participation of hundreds of locals who enjoyed thrilling encounters between the rival teams. Another mega event organised by MOL Pakistan included the Lachi Football Tournament in Kohat that is being held annually since the last three years. Moreover, the sponsorship of a two-day Sports Gala at Tehsil Banda Daud Shah in Karak is also one of the many contributions that MOL Pakistan has to its credit. The local government officials from Karak appreciated and thanked MOL Pakistan for its support particularly in revitalising the cultural sports and spending a generous amount on hosting sports activities in the area.—PR