MoITT participated in 14 Int’l exhibitions to promote IT industry

Islamabad

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has promoted the IT industry globally by participating in 14 International exhibitions/ events along with 63 member companies in US, Spain, Australia, China, UAE and Kenya.

The Ministry has promoted the IT & ITeS industry worldwide by developing a comprehensive video, documentary and marketing collateral and hosted 5 inbound delegations from Australia, Japan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, ministry official told APP.

The Ministry has also organized 6 outbound trade delegations to US, Canada, UK, Australia, China, and UAE along with 47 member companies, he added. The Information Technology (IT) export market of Pakistan has expanded to over one hundred (100) countries during the last five years of the incumbent government.

Pakistan’s IT and Information Technology enabled Services (ITeS) Industry has exported software development services, and IT enabled services such as call center services to over 100 countries, since 2013,” .

He informed that top three export destinations during the period were United States, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom, accounting for over 71 percent of the total Information and communication technology (ICT) exports. Based on the current year’s trade in services data for the first two quarters reported by State Bank of Pakistan (PBS), other prominent ICT export destinations in descending order included, Singapore, Malaysia, Ireland, China (including Hong Kong), Saudi Arabia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Norway, Netherlands, Finland, Australian, Sweden, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Switzerland, South Korea, Denmark, Belgium, Sri Lanka, South Africa, France, Oman, Turkey, Qatar, Spain and Kuwait.

He said, MoITT through PSEB continues to strengthen and promote IT and ITes industry Pakistan through initiatives and programmes such as Industry advocacy and policymaking, international marketing and promotion, domestic facilitation of businesses and investors’ capacity building through company certifications, IT trainings and internships and establishing IT Parks and IT-enabled office space (STPs).

Upgraded PSEB’s web site to promote and project IT & ITeS industry with publicly accessible Company Directory, and highlight incentives provided by the Government.

Incentives for IT and ITes industry include zero income tax on IT exports till 2019, three-year tax holiday for IT startups with no minimum tax and withholding tax, he added.

It addition, 100 percent equity ownership has been allowed to foreign investors while 100 percent repatriation of capital and dividends are allowed, and tax holiday for venture capital funds till 2014.—APP