MoIT to uplift living standard of farmers

Islamabad

IGNIE-National Technology Fund under Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has aimed to uplift the living standard of farmers and to improve crop production and reduce water wastage.

The project manager Syed Hamid Shah told APP, to enhance water productivity and soil management, this intelligent system will use agro-economic model for an effective reallocation strategy.

He said ministry has planned to develop Sustainable irrigation management information system using real time irrigation water demand and supply for rural areas development which will also aimed to uplift the living standard of farmers and to improve crop production and reduce water wastage.

He said, This system will allocate water based on both flat and variable rates for optimum water productivity and the project is also developing a system by using microwave signals information of telecommunication networks to estimate climatic parameters, and optimizing water productivity, he added.

He said, measurement of precipitation is based on the fact that the raindrops on the microwave link path attenuate the signal. Hence, a decrease in received signal level generally indicates an increase of rainfall intensity.

In the project installed underground sensors integrated with an Internet of Things (IoT) network will continuously assess ground moisture.

With precise, real-time measurement of climatic data and ground water content, the proposed system will accurately estimate actual irrigation water demand in the field, he told.

Telenor Pakistan,Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, Netherlands and Punjab Irrigation Department are the partner organizations for the project.—APP