MoIT to sign MoU with China in ICT field

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoTT) will sing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China for cooperation in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT). “Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is working on bilateral cooperation initiative with its Chinese counterpart, in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT)” said a press release issued here on Friday. A draft of MoU has already been approved by Federal Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui. The MoU is encompassing ICT infrastructure development, application innovation, human resource development, cyber security, radio spectrum regulation and technology business forum for harnessing the benefits of ICT cooperation and resulting in enhancing digital space for the greater benefit of people and especially the youth.