MoIT to introduce system to make diagnosis easy

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoIT) has plan to introduce Artifical Intellegence (AI) based tool to detect and diagnose most common head and neck cancers, at an earlier stage. National Technology Fund (Ignite) is funding this system and this would help contribute savings time and money of the victims of head and neck cancers and their families.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ignite, Yusuf Hussain said motivation behind this project is to target remote areas of Pakistan which suffer from non-availability of basic facilities of many types like diagnosis of diseases, health, medical care etc. People living in villages do not have access to good diagnostic centers when they fall sick. When contacted, Project Manager Hassan Aqeel Khan told APP on Tuesday that it is quite common that head and neck cancers are often diagnosed late through this project Artifical Intellegence (AI) based tool will be used for analysis of head and neck cancer.

However, with the new technology of Artifical Intellegence (AI), it would be possible to detect and diagnose most common head and neck cancers at an earlier stage, he added. Hassan said, we need to automate the process partially to reduce the time and efforts consume in diagnosis of any diseases for that we would Artifical Intellegence (AI) and computer vision jointly.

He said, this system would help in getting samples from remote areas of country and further the sample of interest will sent to the doctors present in the other cities automatically after the analysis.—APP

