MoIT to enable young entrepreneurs, start ups through NICs

Islamabad

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has established National Incubation Centers across the country to enable the young entrepreneurs and start ups to run and improve their businesses, idea in technologically sound environment.

At NIC start ups are provided with free workspace, Funding: Support in raising capital from Angel investors locally and globally, Best and experienced Mentorship, Access to Pakistan’s leading mobile, internet, and technology platforms and services, The best, bespoke learning modules, materials and resources that will help startups. With all these opportunities and facilities, workshops and interactive sessions are also organized for the young and enthusiastic entrepreneurs.

After the successful execution of NIC Islamabad, NIC Lahore and NIC Peshawar, National Incubation Center Karachi is officially launched. At the launch event, ministry of IT and Telecom has also announced that the next NIC will launch in Quetta. Now Contract of National Incubation Center Quetta Awarded to LUMS and BUITEMS. While talking To APP Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rehman said, in the first there years of the tenure ministry of IT has been determinately working on IT infrastructure and still working on it as only strong infrastructure could take the IT sector to the next level. CEO Ignite Yusaf Hussain said, National Incubation Centers (NIC) aim to present an opportunity for startups that seek to solve meaningful problems with the help of academia and for corporate.

While talking to APP, he said, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has established National Incubation Centers (NIC) across the country to transform and thrive in this age of global competition and pervasive change by partnering with the investing in startups. Pakistan’s first largest National Incubation Center (NIC) at Islamabad set up under a joint public-private partnership between Jazz, Ignite and TeamUp, under the umbrella of ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication. It is the largest incubation center in Pakistan with 40 startups inducted each year in six months cycle for a twelve month programme and provided world class facilities, a best in class customized curriculum and Jazz’s bespoke Jazz x1r8 acceleration programme.—APP