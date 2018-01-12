MoIT all set to launch Incubation Centre in Peshawar

Islamabad

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications has completed all arrangements to launch another National Incubation Center (NIC) in Peshawar on January 13 (Saturday) to promote entrepreneurship-led growth in the country.

The number would reach three NICs after its launch as two such Centres are already functional in Lahore and Islamabad and assisting in channeling entrepreneurial drive amongst young graduates. Official sources on Wednesday said Pakistan’s first largest National Incubation Center was established at Islamabad under public-private partnership and providing a comprehensive eco- system for startups, incubators and accelerators.

The NIC Lahore has also been established at LUMS and inaugurated by Minister of State for Information Technology, Mrs Anusha Rahman last month. The work on NICs at Karachi and Quetta is in progress and expected to be functional in coming months. Giving details, a senior official at Ignite (formerly known ICT R & D Fund), Nadeem Nasir said basic objective of NICs was to promote culture of entrepreneurship in the country.

He said startups from across the country are open to apply to the largest incubation programme, launched under public-private partnership of MoIT, Jazz and Teamup. The NIC is providing startups with a free of cost workspace, incubation, acceleration – Jazz xlr8 programme – seed funding and access to 50 million plus mobile customers.

The Center also gives entrepreneurs access to industry leaders and world-class mentors who will help startups realize their full potential. Combined, it shall provide Pakistani startups with the resources required to build sustainable companies, which will boost the economic growth of Pakistan.

International and local partners are also working with NIC to drive economic growth through innovation in Information and Communication Technology (ICT). Being the driving force since its inception, Ms. Anusha Rahman Khan sees NIC as a strategic initiative, aimed at facilitating innovation and economic growth.

“Through this initiative, we hope to encourage an ecosystem of indigenous product development in the arena of ICTs. This initiative is in pursuance with Vision of the government which endeavors to encourage entrepreneurship-led growth. These tech start-ups will help us as a nation better embrace the innovation-centric knowledge economy,” Anusha Rahman had said.—APP