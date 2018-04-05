MoIT promotes e-commerce to boost economy

Islamabad

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is encouraging future of e-commerce in the country through accelerating the growth of the underserved and un-served “artisans, sellers, suppliers” to boost economy of the country.

The Universal Service Fund (USF) wants to reach the 20 million artisans in Pakistan who are not digitally enabled by providing them the right tools and giving them the right resources.

Through this project artisanal craft will strengthen, ultimately preserving the culture, creating cohesion, digitally enabling the artisans and increasing the GDP of Pakistan and will be important step towards Financial Inclusion.

To boost demand for broadband services and their utility for the economy, the USF Board has also approved the implementation of a project for creating an e-commerce portal for the empowerment of artisans across the country.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Anusha Rehman in a recent meeting said this Project had great significance considering that it was the first ever lot of Federally Administered Tribal Areas; encompassing Khyber Agency, FR Kohat, FR Peshawar, Kohat, Karak and Hangu.—APP