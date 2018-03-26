MoIT opens modern knowledge doors for underserved areas’ girls

Islamabad

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication’s ICT for Girls programme has opened doors of IT and modern knowledge for future builders of Pakistan to become entrepreneurs and contributors to national development. Ministry’s spokesperson told APP that Around 226 computers Labs with allied facilities in educational institutions for girls especially in rural area of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) are being established.

The labs are being established under present government’s initiative called Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme which was launched with focus on uplifting standard of educational institutions in Islamabad. In collaboration with Microsoft, teachers are primarily trained on Super Skills for 21st century in addition to the technical domains i.e. cloud computing, web designing, coding, Introduction to databases, basic computer programming, basics of software design and development, ministry official told APP.

202 teachers have also been placed at these institutions and it will help in making over 110,000 girl students ‘Computer Literate’ studying in Islamabad’s schools and bringing them at par with students elsewhere in the world. Ministry of IT & Telecom through the USF recently signed an MOU with Huawei at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, under which they will cooperate in spheres of programme designing, training and sharing successful experiences in regard with broadband services, vertical public services and intelligent digital platforms.

It will help develop National ICT services execution strategy, support Joint Innovation center (JIC) for empowering women who are benefiting from the USF ICT for Girls programme, he added. According to Ministry of Information Technology (MoST) the other objective of the programme, launched with joint effort of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Universal Service Fund (USF) and Microsoft, was to help prepare many young girls from underprivileged area of society, with a goal that they can get suitable occupations.—APP