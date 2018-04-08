MoIT establishes IT park, NIC to boost economy

Islamabad

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has established National Incubation Centers (NIC) across the country to provide a nurturing environment to technology based business ideas to prosper and become viable contributors to our community and economy.

Pakistan’s first largest National Incubation Center (NIC) at Islamabad is up and running, under the public-private partnership providing a comprehensive eco- system for start-ups, incubators and accelerators.

While NIC Lahore has been established at LUMS ,MOS IT Mrs Anusha Rahman has inaugurated in Dec 2017.

After the successful launch of NIC Peshawar, NIC Karachi is LMKT’s second venture into the national incubation space. The Karachi incubation center is projected to start operations in the second quarter of 2018.

Ignite – The Technology Fund has awarded the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) a project worth PKR 560 million to set-up the National Incubation Center (NIC) in Quetta.

NIC Quetta is the last of the 5 regional NICs that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom is funding through Ignite for the promotion of entrepreneurship in the country. In order to promote entrepreneurship in Pakistan Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has established National Information Technology Park at Chak Shehzad Islamaba and Work on IT Parks in Lahore and Karachi would also be started soon.

Islamabad IT park key features include space for 5000 IT professionals, Data Center, incubation center, Business Centers, and support infrastructure.

14 Software Technology Parks are providing nearly 1 million square feet of space to IT companies with state of the art redundant facilities in numerous cities and more are in the pipeline in various phases.

While talking To APP Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rehman said, in the first there years of the tenure ministry of IT has been determinately working on IT infrastructure and still working on it as only strong infrastructure could take the IT sector to the next level. CEO Ignite Yusaf Hussain said, National Incubation Centers (NIC) aim to present an opportunity for startups that seek to solve meaningful problems with the help of academia and for corporate.

While talking to APP, he said, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has established National Incubation Centers (NIC) across the country to transform and thrive in this age of global competition and pervasive change by partnering with the investing in startups. Yusuf Hussain said that There are 140 project which are going to be execute but in last one year we have funded 30 projects.

He said, establishment of the National Incubation Centers would assist in channeling the entrepreneurial drive amongst young graduates of the nation.

He said, Innovation is the need of the hour, and by empowering our youth with the necessary digital skills and entrepreneurial acumen we can enable them to tackle society’s most challenging problems. While responding to a question he said, We are working with universities, Industry and startups because with collective effort we can deliver effective and efficiently.

He thanked the present Government for taking important steps for It industry, 3G/4G has given the boost to IT industry.—APP