MoIT accelerates pace of work in other ministries, departments

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication through National Information Technology Board (NITB) have successfully developed e-office Application Suite for accelerating the pace of work and then better maintenance of record.”

Ministry has earned a remarkable distinction by making the “E Suite including e-Filing System“ functional end to end, making it the first Government Ministry amongst SAARC countries where it is fully implemented.

A spokes person of ministry said while talking to APP, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has started using order modules of E.Office suite and Ministry of commerce.