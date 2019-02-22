Mohtasib to receive public complaints through Mobile App

Sarwar Awan

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has said that complainants need to be made more comfortable for filing their complaints to the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat.

He said that President of Pakistan had desired a mobile app to facilitate the general public to file complaints for the resolution of their grievances to the Wafaqi Mohtasib. He chaired a meeting in his office to give a final look to the mobile app programme. A team of National Information Technology Board gave a detailed briefing as to how a complainant could file his complaint in an easy way through mobile app.

The Ombudsman was also informed that the complainant may use the pictures of his written complaint and documents to file his complaint.

He was further informed that the complainant may have access through mobile app to know the status of his complaint. The Mohtasib said that last year more than 78,000 complaints were decided and this Mobile App would facilitate more people to approach this office. The President of Pakistan would inaugurate this Mobile App very soon to facilitate the people to file their complaints before the Wafaqi Mohtasib.

Share on: WhatsApp