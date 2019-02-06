Mohtasib awareness message be printed on utility bills

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Syed Tahir Shahbaz, Federal Ombudsman, has directed that SNGPL and Electric Companies (DISCOs) to print the awareness message of Wafaqi Mohtasib for approaching him if they are unable to resolve their complaints.

He also directed to approach the PTA & PEMRA again for telecasting awareness messages on the mobile phones and electronic media, so that more and more people could be aware to approach the Wafaqi Mohtasib for the resolution of their grievances. The Federal Ombudsman was informed while giving the comparison that during the month of January 2019 some 7,583 complaints received for investigation against 6,110 in January 2018.

Whereas, 6870 complaints disposed off during January, 2019 against 3,096 complaints disposal in January, 2018. While chairing the review meeting of Investigating Officers, he showed complete satisfaction on their performance and progress and emphasized them for the provision of expeditious and inexpensive justice within the period of 60 days.

