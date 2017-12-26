Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto was indelibly imprinted in the national politics: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD : Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto was a stateswoman and a visionary political leader. She had achieved a unique status in Pakistani politics due to her extraordinary intelligence, tireless efforts and bold style of politics.

Paying homage to the former twicely elected Prime Minister Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto on her 10th death anniversary; he said that she had the courage to challenge the worst dictatorship of the times. Pakistani political leaders remembered her as a leader who gave voice to the downtrodden and worked for the national unity, he added.

The Speaker recalled the day of her assassination as a ‘sad chapter in the political history of the country’. He said that Mohtarama strongly believed in reconciliation and forbearance. He called upon all the political forces to rise above party lines to work for the democracy and prosperity of the country.

May Allah Rest the soul of Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto in eternal peace (Ameen), Speaker prayed.

Orignally published by NNI