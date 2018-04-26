Mohsin A. Nathani appointed President/CEO Habib Metropolitan Bank

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Habib Metropolitan Bank (HABIBMETRO) has announced that Mohsin A. Nathani has joined the Bank as President & Chief Executive Officer with effect from April 23, 2018.

Nathani is a seasoned senior banker with over 25 years of experience covering Asia (East and South East), Middle East and Levant Regions.

He has also, during his career, lead operations of major International Banks in Pakistan.

HABIBMETRO is a leading local bank with strong focus on trade finance and commercial banking. HABIBMETRO has over 300 branches in 90 cities across Pakistan.

HABIBMETRO is majority owned by Habib Bank AG Zurich, which has global presence in four continents through its branches, subsidiaries and representative offices.