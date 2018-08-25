MOHR lost almost 60pc allocated funds allocated for NIHR

Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) has lost almost 60 percent funds of the allocated amount for “Acquisition of Land and Construction of Building for National Institute of Human Rights (NIHR), Islamabad” reducing it from Rs250 million in Public Sector Development Programme 2017-18 to Rs91.140 million in 2018-19 due to non utilization.

The project was initiated last year to established a well-equipped building for the “National Institute of Human Rights”, one of the key projects of ministry of human rights, but the ministry had failed to utilized a single penny during the prescribed time, official sources said while talking to APP.

The institute was aimed to educate people on Human Rights (HR) issues helping them to raise their voice against any HR violation including fundamental, social, political, educational, economic, rights. They said there was a dire need to impart training among government, semi-government and private organizations officials to address the grievances of masses appropriately within short span of time, adding, keeping in views all those issues the project was designed.

They further informed that Pakistan was signatory of a number of international treaties and conventions for protecting HR without any discrimination and it was part of the endeavour to assist people in distress to get their rights.

This institute was assigned to conduct training of authorities concerned to deal with victims respectfully, guide and facilitate them to follow legal procedure to redress their grievances and ensure their rights at their door step, they added.—APP

