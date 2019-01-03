Mohmand Dam work to start in January’s 2nd week: Wapda

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The work of Mohmand Dam project will start in the second week of January, Wapda said on Wednesday.

Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) retired general Muzammil Hussain has said that all initial preparations have been finalized to initiate construction work of the Mohmand Dam.

According to state radio, the Wapdda chairman during a press conference in Islamabad said the project has been awarded to the joint venture comprising a Chinese company CGGC and a Pakistani company Descon after clearing all the codal formalities in accordance with the PPRA rules.

The CGGC and the Descon have 70-30% shares in the project respectively, he said.

He said technical negotiations are underway and after finalisation of the evaluation process, the contractor is likely to be mobilised by another 10 weeks by mid March.

The government has expressed its resolve to provide all necessary resources for completion of this project keeping in view the growing water scarcity and to ensure food security in the country, he said.

He said that Wapda completed four projects last year including Neelum-Jehlum hydro power, Katchi Kanal, Tarbela-IV Extension, Golen Gol hydro power projects. He said that all the four units of Neelum-Jehlum Hydro Power Project are operational and supplying cheaper Hydroelectricity to the national grid.

He said the Wapda has backing of the international institutions for the project. Initiating the project earlier will help to get benefit of the lower flow of water from January to May, the Wapda chief added.

