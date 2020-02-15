Mohmand Dam to be completed in 2025

STAFF REPORTER LAHORE Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) is confident to complete multipurpose Mohmand hydropower project during highflow season in 2025 as per the timeline because the project is moving ahead with a good pace of construction work. Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain said this during his visit to Mohmand dam, being constructed over Swat River in tribal district Mohmand, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a spokesman said here on Saturday. The chairman had a detailed round of the under-construction access roads, offices and staff residential area, diversion tunnels, irrigation tunnel and re-regulation pond.