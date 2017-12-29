Mohmand Agency lifted overall women trophy in Youth Sports festival

Peshawar

Mohmand Agency lifted the overall women trophy of the ongoing Governor KP FATA Youth Sports Festival being played here at different venues inside Peshawar Sports Complex on Thursday.

Out of total five women events, Mohmand Agency secured first position in Tug of War, Volleyball, Badminton and Athletics while the only event of Table Tennis women by Khyber Agency. Director General Sports FATA and Youth Affairs Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Assistant Director (Female) Nazia Zaki, agency sports managers, officials and a large number of female spectators was also present from various schools of FATA.

In the Women athletic Aqsa was declared as the fastest female of the Women Athletic Meet after winning the 100m gold, followed by Nadia of Khyber Agency and Kausar of Mohmand Agency. In the 200m Nadia of Khyber Agency won gold medal, followed by Naima of Bajaur Agency and Saima of Mohmand Agency.

In the long jump, Kausar of Mohmand Agency grabbed gold medal, followed by Rimsha of Khyber Agency and Saba of Bajaur Agency, in the shot put Saima Naz of Mohmand Agency won gold medal, followed by Nimra and Toba of Khyber Agency, in the Javelin throw Rimsha of Khyber Agency won gold medal, followed by Saima Naz and Kalsoom.

In the 4X100m relay Mohmand Agency won gold medal, followed by Bajaur Agency and Khyber Agency. Overall Mohmand Agency won four gold medals and two silver and bronze medals by scoring 47 points. Khyber Agency won two gold medal and three silver medal by scoring 35 points while Bajaur Agency got third position with two silver and one bronze medal and scored 15 points.

In the tug of war, Mohmand Agency won gold medal, Khyber Agency got second position, in the Badminton Mohmand Agency got first position, followed by Khyber Agency, in the Table Tennis Khyber Agency won gold medal, Bajaur Agency won silver medal, in the volleyball Mohmand Agency won gold medal, Khyber Agency got silver medal, in the male boxing event Khyber Agency secured first position by scoring 45 points.—APP