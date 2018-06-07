Mohenjo-Daro site, museum to remain closed on Eid

Staff Reporter

The Government of Sindh Culture, Tourism & Antiquities Department has announced that as per the policy of the Department regarding protection of World

Heritage site of Mohenjo-Daro site on the occasion of Eid Festival and in order to save the site from damage due to heavy rush of visitors, the site and museum will remain closed during Eid-ul-Fitr public holidays 2018.

The General Public is advised to avoid the visit to Museum and site of Mohenjo-Daro during Eid-ul-Fitr public holidays 2018.