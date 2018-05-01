Currently a centre of cultural activities, Mohatta Palace, the pink stoned palace covering the area of 18500 sq.ft. was built by a lord of Rajasthan Shivratan Chandraratan Mohatta. Just like Shah Jahan built Taj Mahal for his expired beloved wife, Shiyratan built this palace as his summer home to please his dying wife. In 1927, Shivratan commissioned Ahmed Husain Agha, the first Muslim artist of India who came from Jaipur. Mr. Shivratan chose this place because of its prime location near seashores of Karachi. Agha Ahmed Husain designed Mohatta Palace in pure Anglo-Mughal style with Gizri lime stone and Rajasthani pink Jodhpur stone that grants this building a mesmeric look and provides it strength against weather as it was built near seashore.

On ground floor, large rooms were designed for entertainment purpose and on the first floor private rooms were built such as bedrooms. On terrace there is a beautiful temple dedicated to Hindu God “Shiva”. While in basement there was a hot water pool chamber. While observing from outdoor the ground floor has two decorative openings on each side of the entry consisting of three shutters in each. Some openings were designed on the southern side of the palace as well. There is a large hall in the centre of the first floor which has ten doors that opens in a hallway located on northern and southern sides while rooms are on the other east and west sides of hallway. Hallway stairs were designed in southern part which lead to rooftop. Mohatta Palace was no doubt a luxury house built in late 1920s.

After partition the government of Pakistan decided to acquire one residence of people who owned more than one property for establishing government offices. Since Mr. Mohatta owned more than one house, the government decided to take over it just after one day of partition.

MASOOMAH ZAINAB

Islamabad

