Mohatta Palace preserved as cultural heritage: Zubair

Staff Reporter

The Mohatta Palace has been preserved as a cultural heritage, said the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, here.

A Governor House statement on Sunday said that Zubair was addressing a meeting of the Mohatta Palace Museum. It said that the meeting was also attended by Managing Trustee Hameed A. Haroon, Abdul Hameed Akhund, Taufiq Chinoy, Prof. Muhammad Dawood Khan, Akram Dost Baloch and Ms. Nusrat Jameel.

The Governor said on the occasion that historic places are the cultural identity and civilized nations take steps on priority to preserve them for the younger generations.

He stated that Mohatta Palace, situated in Clifton here, was constructed in 1927 and this historic building has been preserved for the generations to come.

The Governor, who is also the chairman of the Mohatta Palace Museum Trust, was informed that all the trustees undertake their work as a national duty. In this historic building income is generated by holding mostly books and painting exhibitions and commercial programmes.

The school children of the province also visit the Mohatta Palace and they are briefed about the building. The Governor said that the historic buildings are our national asset and steps are being taken to restore them in their original shape.

On the occasion, he also saw a photo exhibition pertaining to Kashmir depicting its culture. Zubair praised the beauty as well as the culture of Kashmir and by watching the exhibits one feels as if he is visiting the area.

He said that the right of self-determination is the fundamental right of the Kashmiris which should be accorded to them in accordance with the UN resolutions.