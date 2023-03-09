Pakistan cricket team could be under the guidance of another interim coach with former batting great Mohammad Yousuf expected to lead the side for a short term against Afghanistan.

Pakitan Cricket Board has yet to name a replacement for Saqlain Mushtaq who left the post some time ago after his contract expires.

Acting PCB head, Najam Sethi, remains adamant about giving the reins to Mickey Arthur but the two parties are yet to come to an agreement on the details, necessitating an interim setup.

Mohammad Yousuf served as the team’s batting coach under Sqlain’s tenure with the team.

The 48-year-old is likely to be joined by other accompanying staff on an interim basis as well.

PCB, under the management committee, has used this formula before including with the selection panel which went from Shahid Afridi to Haroon Rasheed in a quick time.

Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in three T20 international matches beginning on the 25th of March with the second and third games set to take place on the 27th and 29th of the same month.

Pakistan had offered to step in for the games after Australia backed out of the scheduled tour.

It will be the first time Pakistan and Afghanistan have played each other in a bilateral three-game T20I series.