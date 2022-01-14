Mohammad Rizwan tells reason for not taking photos with female fans

LAHORE – Pakistan star cricketer Mohammad Rizwan remained in the headlines in 2021 for his stunning performance, particularly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

His unbeaten performance along with skipper Babar Azam in a match against India increased his fan base massively. He has been spotted with male fans in various photos shared on social media but he never made pictures with his female fans.

The national squad wicketkeeper-batsman has finally revealed the reason why he avoids making pictures ladies. He disclosed the reason during an interview that is circulating on social media.

Responding to the question, Rizwan said that all women are respectful for him and he doesn’t consider himself “worthy” of being photographed with “mothers and sisters” even if they ask for it.

He hoped that the female fans would not find his views in this regard offended.